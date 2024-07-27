Trump criticizes Kamala Harris for a job she didn’t even have

The radical right is focusing on its latest assault on Vice President Kamala Harris: she is allegedly completely accountable for the US-Mexico border.

On Thursday, House Republicans passed a resolution labeling Harris the “border czar” and attacking her refugee policies. Representative Elise Stefanik’s petition was approved with a vote of 220-196.

Stefanik said on the House floor that Kamala Harris was unable to protect our borders by any metric system rather putting far-left Democrats’ failing open border initiatives and the demands of illegal immigrants above America’s safety.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries labeled the bill “false and fake,” claiming Harris was never designated as a “border czar.”

However, Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and other supporters, who are anxious to discover a means of defeating Harris, have continued to use the word.

Throughout a rally in North Carolina on Thursday, Trump said that Harris “was the border czar, yet she did not go to the border.”

“As border czar, Kamala opened our borders, allowing 20 million illegal aliens from across the world to flood into our country,” he stated.

This is incorrect. CNN noted in a fact-check that Harris did travel to the border as vice president. Furthermore, the total amount of border “encounters” until February 2021 is around 10 million, and an “encounter” did not imply that an individual was allowed to enter the nation.

The following day, Trump’s former White House spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany told Fox News that Biden had himself appointed Harris the border czar. However, the video she used to establish her case did not truly show Biden uttering the phrase.

Vance stated that the vice president flopped as “America’s border czar” and that she “backed eliminating ICE,” which Harris has never suggested. Let’s remove the idea that Harris was put in control of the US-Mexico border.