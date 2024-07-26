Kamala Harris, the former San Francisco District Attorney, selected an undocumented immigrant for a jobs program who had viciously beaten a lady

In her 2024 campaign, Vice President Kamala Harris highlights her experience as a prosecutor, claiming that she was never “turned out of bringing on individuals who hurt the American people.”

However, due to the city’s safety rules, Harris was able to put in a program when serving as San Francisco’s attorney general that prevented removal and allowed undocumented immigrants convicted of drug offenses to receive employment assistance as well as their records erased.

Harris praised “Back on Track,” even though Alexander Izaguirre, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras, was one of the criminals she selected for the program and is accused of having violently attacked a young woman, fracturing her skull and causing her lifelong pain.

The attack was subsequently described by Harris as “a big kind of blister on the face of this show.”

Izaguirre was selected for the program by the DA’s office following his two arrests in 8 months for reportedly stealing the wallet and trafficking cocaine, as the LA Times revealed at the time.

While enrolled in the “Back on Track” scheme, Izaguirre attempted an additional felony in July 2008. Officials claim that he took Amanda Kiefer’s purse. Kiefer lives in San Francisco and was walking with a companion to a cafe in the Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Izaguirre stole her handbag, then hopped into an SUV and tried to run her over, according to the police. The 29-year-old was thrown into the roadway and suffered a fracture to her skull when Kiefer jumped on the car’s hood and applied the brakes.

In 2009, Kiefer claimed in the LA Times that the incident made her decide to permanently leave California given that she couldn’t understand why illegal offenders were never deported.

While Harris was a candidate for state attorney general, Kiefer’s stories surfaced, and she apologized for allowing illegal immigrants to participate in her program.