Georgia Republican flips in favor of Harris after supporting Biden

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan (R) plans to back Vice President Harris in November, despite earlier declaring he was going for President Biden.

Duncan supported Harris during an appearance on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, which broadcast Wednesday. He has been a vocal critic of former President Trump, revealing in May that he will favor Biden over Trump for the White House.

He was questioned on the program if he was going to favor Harris. He stated that given Biden’s bad performance at the debate a month ago, he believed the Democratic Party was going to do the “right thing” by having Biden come down and “let another person step up.”

And so it clearly appears to be Vice President Harris, and if she is the candidate, let’s go,” he remarked on the show. Let’s defeat Donald Trump in the most effective way. If that means supporting her, campaigning for her, or appearing at an event, go for it.”

Duncan underlined that in order to take down Trump, Harris must reach out to uncertain voters.

“If Donald Trump captures the minds and hearts of the vast majority of the middle 10% but Kamala Harris does not, he will be the upcoming president,” Duncan stated. Then, as Republicans, we’ll have to deal with genuine concerns.”

After declaring his own withdrawal from the campaign during the weekend, Biden immediately supported Harris for president. She received huge support and collected $81 million in the initial 24 hours of her campaign.

Duncan is one of a few Republicans who have expressed devotion to Biden against Trump in the last few months, as the campaign has seized on their support. Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) backed Biden for president and has now expressed loyalty to Harris.

Duncan was mentioned as a potential candidate for No Labels, an organization attempting to put together a bipartisan unity ticket. He announced in March that he had withdrawn his name from nomination for the No Labels ticket.