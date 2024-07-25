Moving to The Bronx: Essential Things to Know About NYC’s Oldest Borough

Things to Know Before Moving to The Bronx: NYC’s Cultural and Historic Gem

Considering a move to The Bronx? New York City’s oldest borough offers a dynamic blend of culture, history and community that’s as diverse as its residents, according to the report of SOUTHWEST JOURNAL. From its rich arts scene and historic landmarks to its varied neighborhoods and affordable housing options compared to other parts of NYC The Bronx provides a unique urban experience. However, it’s important to be aware of the borough’s challenges such as its public transportation system and varying crime rates. Embrace the vibrant street life, diverse culinary scene and strong local pride that define The Bronx and you’ll find a distinctive and engaging place to call home.

Affordability in the Heart of NYC

The Bronx stands out as New York City’s most budget-friendly borough with home prices nearly $200,000 lower than the city’s average. Neighborhoods like Country Club, Morris Park and Riverdale offer various living styles to suit different needs. Co-op City the largest housing cooperative in the world offers living costs about 15% lower than other NYC areas. In addition to affordable housing The Bronx has job opportunities in many fields including food service, retail and healthcare with positions available at well-known companies like Verizon and Target. Areas like Mott Haven are changing and becoming more appealing for new residents.

Navigating the City

Getting around The Bronx is easy with its many public transportation options. Residents can take the B, D, 2, 4, 5 and 6 subway lines to travel to other parts of NYC including Manhattan. The NYC Ferry’s Soundview route offers a scenic trip to Lower Manhattan. Buses and bike-sharing options are available within the borough and for those who drive bridges like the Hutchinson River Parkway and Pelham Bridge provide easy access. The Bronx also supports eco-friendly travel with bike routes and Citi Bike stations making it simple to get around in a green way.

Educational Excellence

The Bronx offers many educational opportunities. Bronx Community College is a great choice for affordable education while Fordham University’s Rose Hill campus is known for its religious studies programs. The College of Mount Saint Vincent offers a close-knit liberal arts education. Business students can find opportunities at Manhattan College’s O’Malley School of Business. The Albert Einstein College of Medicine is ideal for future doctors and SUNY Maritime College focuses on marine travel and engineering. With so many options The Bronx is a great place for students at all levels.

Cultural Pride and Diversity

The Bronx is rich in culture and diversity. Fordham Plaza hosts food vendors every weekend and the Bronx Night Market is a popular monthly event featuring local food. Traditional events like the Morris Park Columbus Day Parade and the Tour de Bronx cycling event show the borough’s community spirit. LGBTQ+ pride is celebrated with events like the 1 Bronx Pride Festival. Community activities such as Bronx Exploration Rides and Healthy Cooking Demonstrations keep the borough lively and engaging reflecting its vibrant culture.

A Seafood Lover’s Paradise

The Bronx is home to the Fulton Fish Market the largest seafood market in the nation and the second-largest worldwide. Located in Hunt’s Point the market is a major supplier of seafood and is open to both businesses and individual buyers. With an annual revenue over $1 billion it is a key player in the seafood industry. City Island, also in The Bronx offers a charming seaside vibe similar to New England. The Fulton Fish Market and City Island provide a unique seafood experience in the borough.

Beaches in the Concrete Jungle

While NYC is known for its busy streets The Bronx offers a relaxing beach at Orchard Beach also called the Bronx Riviera. This public beach has spots for sunbathing, picnicking and playing sports like volleyball and basketball. The hexagonal promenade is ideal for roller skating, jogging or biking. Orchard Beach provides a peaceful retreat from the city’s hustle making it easy to enjoy a coastal escape without leaving the borough.

Green Oases Amidst Urban Hustle

The Bronx has large parks that offer a break from city life. Bronx Park, Van Cortlandt Park and Pelham Bay Park are some of the biggest parks in NYC. Bronx Park features the Rockefeller Fountain, Van Cortlandt Park has cross-country trails and Pelham Bay Park which is three times the size of Central Park offers hiking and horseback riding. These parks provide beautiful green spaces for relaxation, community activities and learning blending nature with city life.

