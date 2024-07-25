Loan or Lose: Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

Supreme Court to Decide Fate of Student Loan Forgiveness Plan

According to VOX, The Supreme Court will make a big decision about a new plan to help people pay off their student loans. This plan, called the SAVE plan, makes it easier for people to repay their loans by giving them more money to live on and lowering the amount they must pay each month. But some Republican lawyers are trying to stop this plan because they think it’s not fair.

Many Americans are worried about how this will turn out because of a recent decision by the Supreme Court that was very bad. In that decision, the Court didn’t follow the law and made a big mistake. This makes it hard for people to trust that the Court will make good decisions in the future.

The government says that the SAVE plan is okay because a law says that the Education secretary can decide how much of a person’s income should be used to pay off their loans. They are also saying that the Court doesn’t have the right to decide on this plan because the people who are suing didn’t get hurt by it. We’ll have to wait and see what the Supreme Court decides, but it’s important because many people are counting on it.

