15 Things to Know Before Moving to California in 2024

1. Owning a Vehicle is Almost a Necessity

Unless you’re planning to settle in urban areas like downtown Los Angeles, where public transport is well-developed, owning a vehicle in California will be almost indispensable. The vast majority of Californian towns and cities sprawl widely, often with inadequate public transport coverage. Add to that the notorious traffic in certain parts of the state, and your journey could easily turn into a road trip. Brace yourself for it!

2. The Drive Can Also Be a Treat

Driving in California can sometimes feel like a joy ride, thanks to the breathtaking views that accompany some of the roads. Highway 1, for instance, offers a scenic coastal drive that will make you fall in love with California even more.

3. California Embraces Direct Democracy

The high-profile case of Proposition 8 in 2008 highlighted California’s openness to direct democracy. This was a voter-driven initiative aimed at banning same-sex marriage, igniting a heated debate and significant campaign spending from both sides. Such voter propositions are an integral part of Californian democracy, making the state a pioneer in this regard. Any Californian resident can initiate a petition and, with enough signatures, can bring their proposal to the ballot.

4. Controversies in Direct Democracy

While the system offers citizens a unique chance to directly affect legislation, it can also lead to contentious issues, as seen in the Proposition 8 case. The fact that any matter can be brought to a public vote, irrespective of its potential for societal divisions, sometimes draws criticism.

5. Top-Tier Higher Education System

If you’re thinking about pursuing higher education or have children nearing college age, California’s state universities offer competitive in-state tuition rates. With the largest public university system in the country, California boasts some of the most prestigious institutions nationwide. While tuition rates have been steadily increasing, they remain more affordable for residents than non-residents, promising excellent education value.

6. Diverse Education Options

In addition to the state universities, California also hosts a wide range of private institutions, community colleges, and vocational schools, giving you or your children a plethora of options based on academic interests and career goals.

7. Living in California Might Not Be a Magic Fix for Your Issues

An interesting psychological study compared the happiness levels of Californians to Midwesterners and found no significant difference. Californians, despite their sunny beaches and mild weather, weren’t any happier than those braving the harsh winters in the Midwest. So, if you’re considering relocating to California, be aware that a change of location may not necessarily equate to a drastic shift in your emotional well-being.

8. California’s Unique Charm

While it may not necessarily resolve all your woes, California does have its unique allure. From the stunning coastlines to the iconic landmarks, diverse cultural scene, and the general laid-back lifestyle, there’s a lot to love about living in the Golden State.

9. The North vs. South California Rivalry is Real

Distinct cultural differences mark Northern and Southern California, and locals tend to playfully pick at each other. Choosing a side becomes almost inevitable when you move to California. Weather is a key factor in this choice – San Francisco’s foggy and chilly climate is vastly different from San Diego’s dry and sunny weather. Do you prefer the mild, rainy ambiance, or do you fancy a sun-soaked lifestyle?

10. The Rivalry Extends Beyond Just the Weather

While the climate plays a significant role, the North-South rivalry isn’t just about weather. It also extends to differences in lifestyle, culture, and even cuisine. As a newcomer, you might find it fascinating to explore these contrasts and carve out your own niche.

11. Nature Enthusiasts Will Thrive in California

California offers abundant opportunities for outdoor activities. From stunning national parks to scenic beaches, mountains to hike, places to surf, swim, and camp, nature lovers will feel at home. Besides, if you’re on a budget, you can find plenty of free outdoor activities, making California a nature lover’s paradise.

12. The State’s Commitment to Environmental Preservation

In line with its natural appeal, California is a leader in environmental preservation and sustainability. From stringent emission standards to innovative recycling programs, the state’s commitment to protecting its natural beauty makes it an ideal place for environmentally conscious individuals.

13. Knowing Spanish Can Be an Advantage

California is linguistically diverse, and Spanish is widely spoken. Even if you don’t already know the language, learning Spanish after moving to California can be beneficial. It could widen your social circle and make communication easier in many parts of the Golden State.

14. It’s Also a Melting Pot of Cultures

While Spanish is particularly prevalent, California is a melting pot of cultures from around the globe. Living here will expose you to a variety of languages, cuisines, and traditions, making it a wonderfully multicultural experience.

15. Living in California Carries Certain Risks

California is prone to several natural disasters such as wildfires, mudslides, and earthquakes. It’s essential to be aware of these risks when considering a move to California. These risks can also influence homeowners’ insurance rates if you’re planning to purchase a property in the state. However, the state has robust systems in place for disaster management and response, investing in technology and infrastructure to mitigate these risks as much as possible.