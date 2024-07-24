Unpleasantly hitting on the “Hawk Tuah” girl throughout Jake Paul’s fight against Mike Perry made her look uncomfortable

After her unforgettable “Hawk Tuah” experience, Haliey’s life has changed significantly, and she is now frequently seen on important occasions. She was therefore invited to Paul’s planning against Mike Perry this coming weekend in Tampa, Florida.

She was forced to face Derek from Betr Media’s efforts at love in addition to an exciting boxing fight. Considering that Derek attempted to attack Nate Diaz during their news conference, you might recall him.

He even awkwardly offered to purchase her jewelry on a few occasions. He can be seen talking about his boxing abilities in one of the films below, but it doesn’t seem to have made him any nearer to being Hawk Tuah’d.

By knocking out Mike Perry in the 6th round, Jake Paul has gained additional experience in the ring.

Perry appeared out of his zone at times and was thrown several times before the TKO, thus the boxer’s skill appeared to be crucial.

In the wake of his most recent achievement, Paul would also confront MMA celebrity, Alex Pereira, even setting up a Facetime meeting with him. Pereira won’t get to clash with Paul soon enough because he is under contract with the UFC, which doesn’t often allow its competitors to compete outside of the organization.

Paul’s November fight against the great Mike Tyson is something to be looked forward to in the short term.