Regarding border security, Texas GOP leaders portray Harris as a failure

As the presumed Democratic presidential contender, Vice President Kamala Harris came under fire from Texas Republicans on Monday for her position managing immigration legislation for the Biden administration, which could prove to be a disadvantage.

They attempted to attribute an increase in illegal immigration after the two assumed office almost three years back to Harris, the front-runner to succeed President Joe Biden following his announcement that he would decline the nomination.

Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas stated during a press conference that he would give Harris’s productivity in that capacity a “negative 6,003” on an index of 1 to 100.

Cruz stated, “She has overseen the largest immigration of the United States of America in our nation’s history which is 11.5 million people.”

President Biden designated Harris as the administration’s main spokesman on immigration’s root causes in 2021. The vice president was given broad authority to look into the causes of the migrant wave from Mexico and Central American nations. Biden gave her the task of concentrating on Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador especially because those countries were experiencing a spike in migrant crossings.

However, Cruz and others made an effort to connect Harris to border measures. Cruz claimed that the traditionally Democratic state of South Texas is moving toward the Republican Party as a result of the open border policies backed by Biden and Harris.

Cruz held these regulations accountable for enabling illegal immigrants to rape women, harm children, and sneak dangerous amounts of fentanyl into the country.

“Unfortunately, if Kamala Harris is elected president, the only realistic expectation is that this becomes terrible. She was in control of it and she purposefully created this disaster,” Cruz stated.

State Representative Charles Cunningham, R-Humble, joined Cruz in Houston. He scolded Harris for not traveling to the border more frequently and mentioned how, on his visits to the Rio Grande, he was struck to find migrants from the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.