Governor Hochul unveiled a plan to convert a former jail into affordable housing

After being closed since 2012, an old prison in Manhattan may finally find new use.

Governor Kathy Hochul revealed on Monday that the Bayview Correctional Facility on West 20th Street might be transformed into 124 affordable rental apartments.

Following Hochul’s request for offers to convert the 100,000-square-foot complex into sustainable and inexpensive housing in September 2023, the project known as Liberty Landing was chosen.

In addition, the partnership between the Osborne Association and the Camber Property Group will provide affordable housing for people who have served time in prison and are making their way back into society.

A residential center unit for youth-oriented programs and a 15-unit short-term transitional home are included in the project alongside the affordable housing units. These are intended to serve people with mental health concerns who are facing life changes and require care.

The State Environmental Quality Review Act will be followed when evaluating the project. Before its final acceptance, it is going to be made available for public feedback and review. And be put out for general review and feedback before being given final clearance.

A plan to turn the former Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie into inexpensive housing has been unveiled by Governor Kathy Hochul of New York. Hochul plans to reconfigure the facility, which is scheduled to end in 2020, to build about 200 units of affordable housing within the scope of his strategy for solving the state’s housing shortfall.

By utilizing the area’s already existing infrastructure, the project hopes to increase the supply of cheap housing while also boosting the local economy. Hochul emphasized the value of working with local organizations and the community to shape the project to suit the requirements of the Coxsackie people.

By limiting environmental damage and utilizing current buildings, the project is in line with environmentally friendly aims and is part of a larger initiative to reuse abandoned state lands. The project, which combines social effects with economic advantages including generating employment and local economic growth, could act as an example for similar programs statewide, awaiting legislative authorization and money allocation.