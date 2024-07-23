During a Zoom conference that overwhelmed its virtual platform, 44,000 Black women collected $1.5 million for Kamala Harris in only three hours

Coordinator and strategist Jotaka Eaddy developed the #WinWithBlackWomen network, which on Sunday sponsored a Zoom call for Black women that drew 44,000 attendees and donated over $1.5 million for Kamala Harris’s recently announced presidential campaign, according to Bloomberg.

Described as the “Olivia Pope of Silicon Valley,” Eaddy is the owner and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a socially responsible advising firm, according to Forbes. She was formerly employed by the NAACP as an analyst and as a financial technology executive at LendUp.

In 2020, Eaddy founded #WinWithBlackWomen, an organization of Black women executives in a variety of fields, including tech, politics, media, and business.

Speakers on the Zoom call for Harris included Representatives Joyce Beatty of Ohio and Jasmine Crockett of Texas, according to Bloomberg. Speaking at the occasion was California Representative Maxine Waters, who created history as the first female African American leader of the House Financial Services Department.

Donations exceeded $1.5 million in only 3 hours, according to the Instagram post #WinWithBlackWomen made.

In an Instagram share, #WinWithBlackWomen stated that participation reached at 44,000 members. The Zoom meeting crashed due to an overwhelming number of people attempting to access the event due to its increasing attendance.

Thanks to Zoom COO Aparna Bawa, Eaddy said on X that she helped “develop a place for history.”

Hundreds of thousands of people could have joined the virtual meeting platform thanks to Bawa’s intervention, according to a marketing manager who claimed on X that she had been on the call. Inquiring about Bawa’s participation in the event, Business Insider contacted Zoom representatives, who did not quickly comment.

Donations flooded in after President Joe Biden gave in to public pressure and supported Harris as the victor in the 2024 election. ActBlue stated on X that in the 7 hours following the announcement, $46.7 million was donated to Harris’s campaign, making it the largest funding day of the 2024 race.