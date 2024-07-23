A Florida judge permits Donald Trump to pursue his defamation lawsuit against Pulitzer

On Saturday, a Florida state judge made a decision that supported Donald Trump, permitting him to pursue his defamation lawsuit versus the Pulitzer Prize board. Senior Judge Robert Pegg of the state’s 19th Circuit made this ruling, guaranteeing that Trump’s case would proceed to the investigation stage.

The Pulitzer Prize board’s 2022 statement protecting its 2018 award for national declaring to The New York Times and The Washington Post regarding their inquiry on Russia interfering in the 2016 US presidential election and supposed connections to the Trump campaign is the central focus of the lawsuit.

The court considered a move to throw out the modified complaint that former President Trump submitted, which was started in 2022 by important Pulitzer Prize Board personnel. The board contended that their choice to keep the award on the 2 newspapers’ staff was motivated by opinion rather than reality.

But in his protest, President Trump pointed out that false claims had been made by the New York Times and the Washington Post that he had helped Russia in winning the 2016 election.

The court referenced Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s concluding reveal, which found no evidence of collusion or collaboration between President Trump and the people he was authorized to look into the charges against.

Trump responded to the ruling on social media, saying that the judge had decisively denied the Pulitzer Prize Board’s motion to have his defamation action dismissed. Regarding the claims of Russian involvement, Trump attacked the Pulitzer Board for selecting what he considered to be fraudulent news reports.

The legal team representing Trump requested that the Pulitzer Prize Board issue “a full and equitable adjustment, apology, or withdrawal” in 2022 and that the prizes from 2018 be withdrawn.