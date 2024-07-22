Threats Against Governor Ron DeSantis Lead to the Arrest of a Central Florida Woman

Danyele Callaway, a resident of Riverview, close to Tampa, was taken into custody by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office following her internet threats to kill Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

After receiving threatening threats on Governor Ron DeSantis’ site, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement on July 8, 2024.

The text, which was written by someone claiming to be 20-year-old Danyele Callaway, includes life-threatening remarks and a request for an urgent in-person meeting. Staff members became concerned and alerted law enforcement.

Callaway was found by deputies via investigative techniques. She has a track record of dealing with law enforcement, having been arrested for allegedly striking public employees and engaging in domestic abuse.

Callaway has earlier spoken severe anti-government and anti-law enforcement sentiments and verbally threatened Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Detectives from the Behavioral Resource Unit of the HCSO arrived at Callaway’s home shortly after 9:30 am on July 9th to do a mental health assessment to find out whether or not her current remarks constituted a threat.

Callaway acknowledged making allegations on the internet after being questioned by deputies. She was then placed under arrest and is currently being prosecuted for making a written or digital threat to kill or cause bodily harm.

Threats will not be accepted by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, especially from those who believe they may provoke fear and injury by hiding behind a computer. Threats against any member of our community, particularly our governor, won’t be tolerated. Chad Chronister, the Hillsborough County Sheriff, stated that “harassing the safety of people who defend the institutions of democracy is an assault on the fundamental values of our community and judicial system.” “Every person has access to their ideas, but nobody has the right to put the lives of others at risk. This case serves as a clear warning that making violent threats is not going to be accepted. We’ll keep looking for and holding responsible anyone attempting to harm the safety and calm of our neighborhood.”