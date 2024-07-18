TaxAct Scandal: $14.95 Million Settlement Awaits Online Tax Filers

TaxAct Settlement: Get Your Share of $14.95 Million

Tax Prep Company Faces Lawsuit for Sharing Personal Data

According to Kiplinger, many people who used TaxAct to do their taxes online have won a settlement. They sued TaxAct because they thought the company shared their personal information with other companies without asking them first. This includes things like their name, email address, and income.

The settlement is worth $14.95 million. People who used TaxAct’s online tax service between 2018 and 2022 can get some money back. They might get around $18.65 each. People living in California or filing taxes with someone else might get a little more. Plus, they’ll get help with their taxes next year for free.

READ ALSO: Bosch Microwave/Oven Settlement Offers $400 Per Product in Consumer Compensation

TaxAct Settlement Deadline Looms: Don’t Miss Out on Your Share

The deadline to ask for your money back is September 11, 2024. If you don’t want to be part of the settlement, you have to say so by that date too. You can also tell the court if you don’t agree with the settlement by August 12, 2024. This is a reminder always to be careful when giving out your personal information online.

READ ALSO: Bosch Microwave/Oven Settlement Offers $400 Per Product in Consumer Compensation