Democrats Urge HHS Readiness for DACA Recipients Seeking ACA Access, 2024

Congressional Democrats Call for HHS Readiness as DACA Recipients Seek ACA Access

In a proactive move a coalition of congressional Democrats including prominent figures such as Sen. Cory Booker and Rep. Joaquin Castro has urged the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to prepare for DACA recipients seeking access to health insurance under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), according to the published article of Reno Gazette Journal. The lawmakers totaling 73 representatives and 15 senators emphasized the need for robust outreach efforts by HHS to ensure DACA recipients can effectively enroll for coverage through HealthCare.gov and state-based marketplaces starting November 1. The Biden administration’s recently finalized rule set to expand health insurance eligibility to DACA recipients has garnered praise from the legislators. However, they stressed that successful implementation hinges on comprehensive support during the enrollment process. Specifically they called on HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra to outline plans to facilitate enrollment mitigate identity verification challenges historically faced by DACA recipients and safeguard against potential scams targeting this vulnerable group.

This initiative comes amid ongoing uncertainty surrounding DACA’s future compounded by former President Donald Trump’s attempts to terminate the program. With DACA’s legal status in flux pending court decisions the Biden administration’s rule is anticipated to benefit over 100,000 uninsured young individuals. As the 2024 election landscape evolves including Trump’s recent nomination as the GOP presidential candidate attention remains focused on the administration’s efforts to uphold DACA protections and expand healthcare access for affected individuals.

Furthermore, the lawmakers emphasized the critical need for HHS to ensure DACA recipients are informed about the special enrollment period and provided adequate resources for media outreach to facilitate their enrollment process smoothly. They also raised concerns about preventing scams or fraud targeting DACA recipients during this period seeking assurances from HHS on safeguarding measures.

