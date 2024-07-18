After the boy bent the Mercedes-Benz logo on his automobile, an adult hit the 10-year-old autistic child in the face

After bending the Mercedes logo, Scott Sakajian was seen on camera slapping 10-year-old Alfredo Morales, who has autism, while wearing a green shirt, according to police. Sakajian was taken into custody.

Authorities in California have taken into custody a man who is suspected of hitting a 10-year-old autistic child in a widely shared video that has caused controversy on social media.

Scott Sakajian was charged on Tuesday by the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office with violence on an individual and intentional mistreatment of a child. The incident occurred on July 3 in the Pacoima district of Los Angeles, close to Laurel Canyon Boulevard and Osborne Street. Ten-year-old Alfredo Morales was prevented from touching the insignia on a stopped sign as he and his elder sister walked down the street.

The motorist, later known as Sakajian, reportedly chased Alfredo and his sister to a bus stop after turning the automobile around, based on local CW affiliate KTLA. He parked his vehicle and exited the vehicle. In the video, Alfredo’s sister can be spoken and seen expressing her regret and clarifying in Spanish that her brother has autism and that she wasn’t intending any damage, but Sakajian didn’t seem to be buying it. That’s when Sakajian is said to have punched Alfredo in the video.

The woman who captured the footage told the newspaper, “I trembled because I was traumatized.” “I told him to stop, sir. That is not something you should be doing.”

A few days after the event, Sakajian was somehow recognized as the driver, and some neighbors showed up at his house and confronted him, according to KTLA. The site stated that threats prompted the arrival of police at the residence.

When word spread that the family had been staying in a broken-down truck in a park and were homeless, more strangers showed their support. The family has raised roughly $100,000 through a GoFundMe.

The fundraiser claims that Alfredo was slapped by an adult male at the bus stop. “He suffers from serious autism, and his whole family is in great need of assistance.”

A different fundraising was organized by the community for the family as well. The family has been able to relocate into temporary accommodation thanks to the funding.