Residents of the Bay Area respond to the gunfire at the Trump rally

In response to the news of Trump’s alleged assassination, the Bay Area community is responding. Antioch resident Stephanie Hill stated she found the news to be terrible when she first heard it.

Hill declared, “Nobody should get shot, period.”

Olivia Barcenas, her companion, concurs that political violence has no place in this county.

“Even if you disagree, it’s still inappropriate to shoot someone because they have an opposite opinion,” Barcenas remarked. “We live in America because it’s acceptable for us to hold different viewpoints. We ought to hold different views.”

Barcenas finds it hard to comprehend how this kind of event might occur.

“I think it’s truly terrifying what has occurred because they take all those safety precautions and it’s not yet safe,” stated Barcenas. “I wish to reside in a world that’s secure because it’s not right what happened.”

Peter Black was too busy running errands on Saturday to watch the news. When we told him what had transpired, he was shocked.

“No kidding,” said Black. “You wouldn’t want that for anyone; it’s not good. He is quite vocal, has a large following of supporters, and an equally large number of detractors.”

Everyone expressed relief that the former president is doing well. Many individuals think this will have a good effect on his presidential run when asked how it will impact it.