Missouri Signs Nine New Bills Into Law, Including Property Tax Freeze for Seniors

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed nine legislative bills into law on Tuesday, introducing significant measures on public safety and property management.

Public Safety Enhancements

The public safety bill encompasses Blair’s Law, which introduces state penalties for celebratory gunfire. Named after Blair Shanahan Lane, a Kansas City girl killed by a stray bullet during the 4th of July in 2011, this law has been championed by Rep. Mark Sharp, D-Kansas City, for several sessions. The bill was initially part of a 2023 public safety bill vetoed by Parson due to a separate policy issue. Under the new law, a first offense is classified as a Class A misdemeanor, with subsequent offenses resulting in felony charges.

Parson expressed gratitude to Shanahan Lane’s family during the signing ceremony, acknowledging their persistence despite earlier setbacks. “I thank you for staying the course to do what is right because you’re going to help somebody else out,” Parson said.

Property Legislation

Another significant bill addresses property issues, including a ban on eviction moratoriums by local governments and new penalties for squatting. Rep. Chris Brown, R-Kansas City, emphasized that only the state legislature and the governor can now enact eviction halts in Missouri.

The law also allows for the establishment of land banks in St. Louis County and other areas across the state. These land banks enable public entities to acquire, manage, and develop vacant, abandoned, or foreclosed properties. Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, highlighted the long-term positive impact of this policy.

Property Tax Freeze for Seniors

A new bill rectifies a 2023 law that permits counties and municipalities to implement property tax freezes for seniors. Originally, only seniors receiving Social Security benefits were eligible. The revised bill extends eligibility to all individuals 62 or older, including those with pensions. Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, noted that this change would protect seniors on fixed incomes from rising real estate assessments.

Parson expects more counties to adopt the tax freeze following the clarification. “I think the citizens will probably demand that. And I think they should,” Parson said.

Additional Legislation

All newly signed laws will take effect on Aug. 28, except for HB2134, which pertains to Missouri fertilizer and clean water laws and includes an emergency clause. Parson’s administration, which concludes this year, will sign seven more bills into law on Thursday.

“It’s kind of bittersweet in a way … but it’s great to be here and great to be able to finish this up,” Parson said.