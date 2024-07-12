Americans Have Hours Left to Claim $200 from WinCo Foods Settlement in Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon – Time is running out for Portland residents to claim their share of a $3.365 million settlement from WinCo Foods, following a class action lawsuit accusing the supermarket chain of adding unauthorized surcharges to non-grocery items. Eligible claimants have until July 9, 2024, to file their claims and potentially receive a $200 payment.

Class Action Lawsuit Against WinCo Foods

WinCo Foods, an employee-owned supermarket chain with locations in at least 10 states, faced allegations of illegally adding surcharges to merchandise purchased in its Portland stores between 2019 and 2022. The lawsuit, brought by plaintiffs through Top Class Actions, claimed that these surcharges violated Portland laws that prohibit unauthorized fees.

Despite not admitting to any wrongdoing, WinCo Foods agreed to a $3.365 million settlement to resolve the claims and avoid further legal costs.

How to File a Claim

Portland customers who made purchases at WinCo Foods during the specified period can file a claim without needing to provide receipts or other proof of purchase. This simplification makes it easier for affected customers to benefit from the settlement.

To file a claim:

Visit the settlement website and complete the online claim form. Alternatively, submit a claim form via mail to the class administrator.

Important Deadlines

Filing a Claim : July 9, 2024

: July 9, 2024 Objection and Exclusion : July 9, 2024

: July 9, 2024 Final Approval Hearing: August 8, 2024

Claimants should ensure they meet these deadlines to qualify for the one-time distribution. The expected payment amount is estimated at $200, though this may vary on a pro-rata basis depending on the number of claims filed.

Additional Settlement Opportunities

Apart from the WinCo Foods settlement, Americans should also be aware of other upcoming settlement deadlines. For example, a $2 million deodorant settlement and an ongoing $2 million pickle settlement involving the Wahlburgers restaurant chain offer additional opportunities for eligible claimants to receive compensation.

Conclusion

Portland residents who shopped at WinCo Foods between 2019 and 2022 have a limited window to claim their share of a significant settlement. With no need for receipts, filing a claim is straightforward and can potentially result in a $200 payment. Stay informed and act quickly to ensure you do not miss out on this opportunity.