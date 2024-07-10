Milwaukee Neighborhoods Face Big Crime Rate Problem

Crime Rates Skyrocket in Certain Areas

According to SouthWestJournal, Some neighborhoods in Milwaukee are having big trouble with crime. A study shows that certain areas of the city have more crimes than others. Some neighborhoods have seen many crimes, including violent ones like murder, rape, and assault.

Neighborhoods with High Poverty Rates Struggle with Safety

The top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in Milwaukee are North Division, Franklin Heights, Metcalfe Park, Park West (Amani), and Garden Homes. These areas had a lot of crimes in 2020. For example, North Division had over 10,900 crimes.

Racial Disparities Contribute to Crime Rates

The study also shows that some neighborhoods are mostly black and poor. This can be a problem because these neighborhoods often don’t have as many good schools or job opportunities. This can lead to more crime.

Residents Demand Change to Improve Safety

People who live in Milwaukee want the city to do something to make their neighborhoods safer. Some neighborhoods have tried to fix the problem by starting programs to help people and improve the area. But more needs to be done to make sure everyone in Milwaukee feels safe.

It’s important for the city to work together to solve this problem and make sure everyone has a good place to live.

