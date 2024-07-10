10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Baltimore 2024: In the Shadow of Danger

Baltimore, Maryland, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, also faces significant challenges, particularly regarding crime. Understanding the most dangerous neighborhoods is crucial for both residents and visitors to stay informed and safe. Here is an in-depth look at the ten most perilous neighborhoods in Baltimore for 2024, based on FBI crime reports and other reliable sources.
1. Cherry Hill
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 3,146
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,715
- Population: 7,843
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 235%
Cherry Hill is notoriously associated with the MS-13 gang, making it the most dangerous neighborhood in Baltimore. With violent crime rates significantly above the national average, it is advisable to avoid this area, especially after dark.
2. West Baltimore
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 3,197
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 7,438
- Population: 52,160
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 353%
West Baltimore, home to historical sites like the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, contrasts its cultural richness with high crime rates. Visitors should be cautious, especially at night, and avoid less populated areas.
3. Greenmount East
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,952
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 5,888
- Population: 11,041
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 277%
Greenmount East, controlled by the BGF gang, experiences frequent thefts and burglaries. While not a common tourist spot, those who need to travel through should remain vigilant and adhere to safety precautions.
4. Fairfield District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,974
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 6,898
- Population: 530
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 321%
Despite its small population, Fairfield District has high property crime rates. Limited attractions and a lack of funding contribute to its crime issues, making it essential to secure belongings when in the area.
5. Pulaski District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,880
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 6,679
- Population: 475
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 307%
Pulaski District, with a small population, faces alarming crime rates. The education system’s deficiencies and high poverty levels exacerbate the problem. Visitors should take extra precautions when in the area.
6. Brooklyn-Curtis Bay District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,935
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 6,228
- Population: 13,252
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 291%
Brooklyn-Curtis Bay offers affordable housing but suffers from escalating crime rates. The area’s socioeconomic struggles lead to higher crime, making safety measures critical for residents and visitors alike.
7. Madison-Eastend District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,687
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 7,251
- Population: 4,383
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 324%
Madison-Eastend, with high property crime rates, is plagued by frequent burglaries and thefts. Investing in home security systems is recommended for those living in or visiting this neighborhood.
8. Greater Rosemont District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,511
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,570
- Population: 18,664
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 202%
Greater Rosemont, characterized by dilapidated buildings and a lack of police presence, faces significant crime challenges. Visitors should remain cautious and avoid poorly maintained areas.
9. Orangeville District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 1,818
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,534
- Population: 2,235
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 171%
Orangeville, known for its vibrant nightlife, experiences most crimes at night. It is advisable to avoid staying out late and ensure secure accommodations when visiting.
10. Grove Park District
- Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 1,541
- Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,231
- Population: 1,872
- Crime Rate Above National Average: 146%
Grove Park, although considered family-friendly, lacks a significant police presence, increasing the risk of crime. Remaining vigilant and taking necessary safety precautions is essential for residents and visitors.
Key Takeaways
- High Crime Rates in Specific Neighborhoods: Certain areas in Baltimore, such as Cherry Hill, West Baltimore, and Greenmount East, have significantly higher crime rates compared to the national average.
- Safety Precautions Are Essential: For those living in or visiting these high-risk areas, taking safety precautions is crucial. This includes staying in well-lit, populated areas, avoiding travel at night in dangerous neighborhoods, and being vigilant about personal security and belongings.
- Impact of Socioeconomic Factors: Many of these neighborhoods suffer from underlying socioeconomic issues such as poverty, unemployment, and lack of educational opportunities.
- Community and City Efforts to Reduce Crime: Baltimore is actively working to address these challenges through community engagement, law enforcement strategies, and social services.
- Baltimore’s Rich Cultural Heritage: Despite the crime issues in certain areas, Baltimore is a city with a rich cultural heritage, known for its historical sites, delicious cuisine, and vibrant communities.
- Importance of Informed Decision-Making: Whether considering a move to Baltimore or planning a visit, it’s important to be well-informed about the varying safety levels of different neighborhoods.