10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Baltimore 2024: In the Shadow of Danger

Baltimore, Maryland, known for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, also faces significant challenges, particularly regarding crime. Understanding the most dangerous neighborhoods is crucial for both residents and visitors to stay informed and safe. Here is an in-depth look at the ten most perilous neighborhoods in Baltimore for 2024, based on FBI crime reports and other reliable sources.

1. Cherry Hill

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 3,146

3,146 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,715

4,715 Population: 7,843

7,843 Crime Rate Above National Average: 235%

Cherry Hill is notoriously associated with the MS-13 gang, making it the most dangerous neighborhood in Baltimore. With violent crime rates significantly above the national average, it is advisable to avoid this area, especially after dark.

2. West Baltimore

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 3,197

3,197 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 7,438

7,438 Population: 52,160

52,160 Crime Rate Above National Average: 353%

West Baltimore, home to historical sites like the Edgar Allan Poe Museum, contrasts its cultural richness with high crime rates. Visitors should be cautious, especially at night, and avoid less populated areas.

3. Greenmount East

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,952

2,952 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 5,888

5,888 Population: 11,041

11,041 Crime Rate Above National Average: 277%

Greenmount East, controlled by the BGF gang, experiences frequent thefts and burglaries. While not a common tourist spot, those who need to travel through should remain vigilant and adhere to safety precautions.

4. Fairfield District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,974

2,974 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 6,898

6,898 Population: 530

530 Crime Rate Above National Average: 321%

Despite its small population, Fairfield District has high property crime rates. Limited attractions and a lack of funding contribute to its crime issues, making it essential to secure belongings when in the area.

5. Pulaski District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,880

2,880 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 6,679

6,679 Population: 475

475 Crime Rate Above National Average: 307%

Pulaski District, with a small population, faces alarming crime rates. The education system’s deficiencies and high poverty levels exacerbate the problem. Visitors should take extra precautions when in the area.

6. Brooklyn-Curtis Bay District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,935

2,935 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 6,228

6,228 Population: 13,252

13,252 Crime Rate Above National Average: 291%

Brooklyn-Curtis Bay offers affordable housing but suffers from escalating crime rates. The area’s socioeconomic struggles lead to higher crime, making safety measures critical for residents and visitors alike.

7. Madison-Eastend District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,687

2,687 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 7,251

7,251 Population: 4,383

4,383 Crime Rate Above National Average: 324%

Madison-Eastend, with high property crime rates, is plagued by frequent burglaries and thefts. Investing in home security systems is recommended for those living in or visiting this neighborhood.

8. Greater Rosemont District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 2,511

2,511 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,570

4,570 Population: 18,664

18,664 Crime Rate Above National Average: 202%

Greater Rosemont, characterized by dilapidated buildings and a lack of police presence, faces significant crime challenges. Visitors should remain cautious and avoid poorly maintained areas.

9. Orangeville District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 1,818

1,818 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,534

4,534 Population: 2,235

2,235 Crime Rate Above National Average: 171%

Orangeville, known for its vibrant nightlife, experiences most crimes at night. It is advisable to avoid staying out late and ensure secure accommodations when visiting.

10. Grove Park District

Violent Crime per 100,000 people: 1,541

1,541 Property Crime per 100,000 people: 4,231

4,231 Population: 1,872

1,872 Crime Rate Above National Average: 146%

Grove Park, although considered family-friendly, lacks a significant police presence, increasing the risk of crime. Remaining vigilant and taking necessary safety precautions is essential for residents and visitors.

