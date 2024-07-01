Illinois Laws 2024: Minimum Wage Increase, Gas Tax Hike, and More Take Effect July 1

Illinois Minimum Wage Increase 2024: Workers in Chicago and Cook County to Earn $16.20 per Hour

As Illinois crosses the midway point of the year a series of new laws are set to go into effect on July 1 impacting residents across the state, according to the published article of ABC 7 CHICAGO. Among the most significant changes is the minimum wage increase for workers in Chicago and Cook County. Starting July 1 minimum wage workers will see their base pay rise to $16.20 per hour aimed at improving economic conditions for low-wage earners in the region. In addition to the wage hike changes to Chicago’s “Paid Time Off” laws will ensure that employees who work at least 80 hours over a 120-day period are entitled to five days of paid leave and five days of paid sick leave. This adjustment seeks to enhance worker protections and promote a healthier work-life balance for individuals in the city. Motorists in Illinois will also feel the impact of new legislation with a two-cent increase in the state’s motor fuel tax raising it to $0.47 per gallon.

This change effective July 1 marks one of the highest gas taxes in the nation and is expected to cost drivers approximately $184 more annually compared to 2019 levels, according to estimates from the Illinois Policy Institute. Additionally, the tax on sports wagering will transition from a flat 15% rate to a progressive scale reaching up to 35% aimed at generating an additional $200 million in state revenue. These legislative updates come as part of ongoing efforts by Illinois lawmakers to address economic and regulatory issues affecting residents statewide. Earlier this year another set of laws came into effect on January 1 reflecting a broader range of reforms impacting various facets of life in Illinois. As these new measures take effect residents are encouraged to stay informed and adapt to these changes affecting their daily lives and financial responsibilities.

