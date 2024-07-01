Danger Lurks in the Rough: Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in North Dakota

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in North Dakota

According to SouthWestJournal, North Dakota has some areas that are safer than others. A recent study found the top 10 most dangerous places in the state. Fargo is the most dangerous, with a significant amount of crime happening there. There is a one in twenty-eight chance of being a victim of crime in Fargo.

Cities with High Crime Rates

Devil’s Lake is the second most dangerous place, with many violent crimes happening there. Mandan is also on the list, with a significant amount of murders and rapes happening there.

Communities Working Together to Combat Crime

Other cities on the list include Williston, Bismarck, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Valley City, and Minot. These cities all have high crime rates. Experts think that poverty, joblessness, and social inequality might be reasons why crime is rising.

To stay safe, people should be aware of their surroundings and take precautions such as installing security systems. By working together, we can make our communities safer.

