The Most Dangerous Cities in Massachusetts

Home Sweet Home: Massachusetts Crime Rates

According to SouthWestJournal, As a native of Massachusetts, I’m proud to call it my home. But some parts of the state are safer than others. Some cities have more crimes than others. A recent report looked at the cities with the most crimes in Massachusetts.

Crime Rates Vary Across Massachusetts Cities

The city of Holyoke has a high crime rate. With a population of just 40,000 Americans, Holyoke has three times more crimes than the average city in Massachusetts. This means that almost every day, there is at least one crime reported in Holyoke. Sadly, Holyoke also has a high rate of serious crimes like rape and murder. It has the 49th-highest rate of rape cases and the second-highest murder rate in Massachusetts.

Springfield Leads the Pack in Violent Crimes

Springfield is another city with many crimes. With a population of 153,000 people, it has the highest rate of violent crimes in Massachusetts. There were 18 murders in 2020, and one in three people had a chance of being a victim of a violent crime.

Other Cities with High Crime Rates in Massachusetts

Other cities on the list include North Adams, Worcester, Hadley, Brockton, Boston, West Springfield, Pittsfield, and Chicopee. While some of these cities have nice things to offer, they also have a lot of crime. From break-ins to violent crimes, these cities have seen many incidents that affect their residents and visitors.

It’s important to be aware of the crime rates in these cities and take steps to stay safe. Whether you’re from around here or just visiting, it’s good to know what to expect.

Here’s a list of the top 10 most dangerous cities in Massachusetts

1. Holyoke

2. Springfield

3. North Adams

4. Worcester

5. Hadley

6. Brockton

7. Boston

8. West Springfield

9. Pittsfield

10. Chicopee

