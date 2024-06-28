Crime Watch: The Most Dangerous Cities in Maine You Need to Know About

Crime Rates in Maine: What You Need to Know

According to SouthWestJournal, Maine is beautiful with friendly people and lovely landscapes. But, like everywhere else, it has some areas with higher crime rates. RoadSnacks looked at 55 cities in Maine and found some places with more crime.

Augusta’s Crime Rate: A Concern for Visitors and Residents

Augusta, the capital city, has more crime than other cities in Maine. They have more robberies, assaults, and car thefts. Houlton, a small town near Canada, also has more crime. Waterville has a lot of property crimes, like theft and burglary. Biddeford, a coastal town, has more crime too.

Maine’s Coastal Towns with Higher Crime Rates

Auburn used to make shoes but now has a lot of crime. Bangor has a lot of stolen cars and robberies. Skowhegan has more property crimes like theft and burglary. Lewiston has seen increased crime and is now the 8th most dangerous city in Maine.

Maine’s Cities with Higher Crime Rates

Presque Isle and Sanford are also on Maine’s list of most dangerous cities. While these cities may not be as famous for their crime rates as other places, it’s good to know about them so we can stay safe.

