The Dark Side of Louisiana: The States with the Highest Crime Rates

Crime Rates in Louisiana: A Growing Concern

According to SouthWestJournal, Louisiana has a rich history and culture. But sadly, some parts of the state have a big problem with crime. Louisiana has the highest murder rate in the country.

Opelousas: The Most Perilous City in Louisiana?

One of the most dangerous cities in Louisiana is Opelousas. It’s a small city with only 15,600 Americans, but living there is very risky. There’s a 1 in 53 chance that someone will get hurt or robbed. Unfortunately, Opelousas also has a lot of problems with sex crimes and murders.

Alexandria: A City with a Dark Side

Another city that’s not safe is Alexandria. It’s a bigger city with 48,000 Americans but it has a lot of problems too. Many crimes are happening every year, including theft and violence.

Monroe: A City with a High Crime Rate

Monroe is another city that’s not safe. It has 47,000 Americans and a lot of violent crimes happen there too. There’s a 1 in 38 chance that someone will get hurt or robbed.

Ponchatoula: A Small Town with a Big Problem

Ponchatoula is another city that’s not safe. It’s a small city with only 8,000 Americans, but many crimes are happening there too. There’s a 1 in 38 chance that someone will have their belongings stolen or broken.

But don’t worry, not all cities in Louisiana are dangerous. Many cities are safe and fun to visit or live in.

