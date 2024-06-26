Texas Roadhouse Rolls Out Frozen Bread Rolls at Walmart

Texas Roadhouse enthusiasts will soon be able to enjoy the steakhouse’s signature bread rolls from the comfort of their homes. The popular restaurant chain has introduced a frozen version of its beloved rolls, which will be sold exclusively at Walmart, the retail giant confirmed on Tuesday.

Steakhouse Favorites Now at Home

The new product allows fans to experience the delicious taste of Texas Roadhouse rolls without leaving their kitchen. These frozen rolls, packaged in a 12-pack of mini rolls, come with a ready-to-bake pan and a honey cinnamon glaze, designed to mimic the restaurant’s famous honey cinnamon butter. Priced at $5.26 per package, these rolls promise to deliver the same warm, fresh-baked flavor that diners love at the restaurant.

Launch and Early Release Excitement

Although the official launch date for the frozen rolls was set for June 29, some Walmart stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio began stocking the product early, sparking excitement on social media. Texas Roadhouse acknowledged the early release in a statement to USA TODAY, noting that the product’s early availability caused a buzz among fans. “Nothing beats the fresh-baked bread we make in our restaurants daily,” Texas Roadhouse said. “However, we’re excited for our guests to have an inspired-by product available to them to make at home.”

Walmart’s Summer Deals and Promotions

The introduction of Texas Roadhouse rolls coincides with Walmart’s announcement of major summer deals. From July 8 through July 11, Walmart will offer select deals on its website and app as part of its “Walmart Deals” promotion. The company describes this as its “largest savings event ever,” providing significant discounts across various products. Walmart+ members will benefit from early access to these deals on the first day of the promotion, a strategy aimed at boosting membership and driving sales during a period of reduced consumer spending due to inflation. This promotion positions Walmart to compete with other retailers and businesses that are also slashing prices to attract budget-conscious shoppers.

Anticipation for Nationwide Availability

Currently, the Texas Roadhouse frozen rolls are available in select stores in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. However, Walmart has announced plans to roll out the product to all stores nationwide in the coming weeks. This broader availability will allow more customers to enjoy the convenience of having Texas Roadhouse rolls readily accessible for home baking.

The collaboration between Texas Roadhouse and Walmart reflects a growing trend of restaurants offering their popular menu items in retail stores, allowing fans to recreate their favorite dining experiences at home. As anticipation builds for the nationwide release, Texas Roadhouse fans can look forward to enjoying their favorite rolls fresh out of their ovens, complete with the signature honey cinnamon glaze.