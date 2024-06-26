$1,000 Windfall Alert: Illinois Truckers, Get Ready to Cash In on BNSF Settlement!

Truckers Reap the Benefits: Illinois Drivers to Receive Up to $1,000 BNSF Settlement

BNSF Settlement Agrees to Pay $75 Million to Settle Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Fingerprint Collection

According to TheSuns, Truckers in Illinois may get a payment of up to $1,000 each from a big settlement with BNSF Railway Co. The company was accused of taking truckers’ fingerprints without asking permission first.

The company had to agree to pay $75 million to settle the lawsuit. The lawsuit said that BNSF took fingerprints from truckers who came to their facilities in Illinois between 2014 and 2024. But BNSF did not admit that they did anything wrong.

Don’t Miss Out: Claim Your Settlement Payment by Providing Accurate Information by July 15

To get the payment, truckers need to make sure their contact information is correct and give their social security number and other tax information by July 15. The company will send them a check within 60 days. They have 120 days to cash the check before it expires.

