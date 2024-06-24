Texas DACA Program Controversy: 80,000 Approved Despite Arrest Records

On the 12th anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, President Joe Biden announced expanded protections and job opportunities for DACA recipients. However, recent data from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has sparked controversy, revealing that nearly 80,000 DACA requestors with prior arrest records, including for violent crimes, were approved within the program’s first five years.

According to the USCIS report, from June 2012 to October 2019, 888,818 individuals applied for DACA status, with 765,166 approvals. Among these, 79,398 had prior arrests, accounting for 10.38% of all approved applicants. Arrest records included various offenses, from driving-related crimes to assault and battery.

Critics argue that the presence of arrest records among DACA recipients undermines public safety, advocating for the deportation of those with criminal histories. Supporters, however, emphasize the overall contributions of DACA recipients to the U.S. economy and society, calling for a pathway to citizenship.

Key Data from USCIS Report:

Total DACA Applicants: 888,818

888,818 Approved Applicants: 765,166

765,166 Approved with Arrests: 79,398 (10.38%)

79,398 (10.38%) Denied or Terminated Applications: 77,833

77,833 Approved with Later Arrests: 15,903

The data also shows that the majority of arrested DACA requestors were between 19 and 22 years old. The most common offenses included driving-related crimes (over 25,300 arrests), immigration-related offenses (nearly 13,000), theft and larceny (nearly 8,000), and drug-related crimes (7,000).

States with Highest Arrests Among DACA Requestors:

California Texas Illinois

As the debate continues, the future of DACA remains uncertain, with several states led by Texas challenging its legality in a case that may ultimately be decided by the U.S. Supreme Court.