Idaho’s Most Dangerous Cities: What You Should Know

Discover the Hidden Dangers in Idaho

According to SouthWestJournal, When thinking about moving to Idaho, it’s important to know which cities are safe and which ones aren’t. Some cities in Idaho have higher crime rates than others. Garden City, Pocatello, Twin Falls, Blackfoot, Chubbuck, Mountain Home, Caldwell, Nampa, Payette, Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint, Jerome, and Boise are some of the cities with higher crime rates.

The Dark Side of Garden City Exposed

Garden City is one of the most dangerous cities in Idaho. It has a lot of crime and problems with drugs and gangs. Pocatello also has high crime rates because of drug use, homelessness, and poverty. Boise is safer than the other cities, but it’s still important to be aware of your surroundings.

Boise’s Crime Rates: What You Need to Know

It’s important to research the crime rates in each city and stay informed about safety tips and programs. The police department in Boise provides information about crimes in the city on its website.

READ ALSO: Anchorage’s Crime Rate: How the Pandemic Led to a Historic Drop in Violent Crime

Stay Safe in Idaho: Tips and Resources

Jerome is another city that is considered risky. It has a high crime rate of 2,104 incidents per 100,000 people. Sandpoint also has a high crime rate of 1 in 69. Coeur d’Alene has a crime rate 41% higher than the national average.

The Risks of Living in Idaho’s Most Hazardous Cities

If you live in one of these cities, it’s important to stay informed about what’s going on in your community and work with the police to make it a safer place. By knowing which cities are safer or less safe, you can make a smart decision about where to live and work.

READ ALSO: Crime Rate in America: The Surprising Truth About Declining Rates and Hidden Hotspots