Universal Orlando Resort Unveils “Most Terrifying Attraction Yet”

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to launch its most spine-chilling attraction to date. “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment” will immerse guests in a world filled with legendary monsters from Universal’s classic films, as well as new characters like Dr. Victoria Frankenstein. This hair-raising experience will be a permanent fixture at the resort’s eagerly awaited new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, set to open next year.

Introducing the Dark Universe

Dark Universe is one of five new lands being developed for Epic Universe. Set in the eerie village of Darkmoor, this land will feature Frankenstein Manor and a variety of other creepy creatures. Universal aims to strike a balance between family-friendly fun and intense thrills, ensuring that the Dark Universe offers something for everyone. According to the resort, this land will provide “family-friendly fun while also pushing the boundaries on intensity.”

Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment

At the heart of Dark Universe is “Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment,” a ride that promises to be a highlight of the new theme park. Located inside Frankenstein Manor, guests will witness Dr. Victoria Frankenstein’s twisted experiments. Following in the footsteps of her great-great-grandfather, Dr. Victoria’s attempts to control the most dangerous of monsters, Dracula, go wrong, unleashing a horde of enraged creatures. Riders will then embark on a thrilling journey through darkness, trying to evade monsters like The Wolf Man, The Mummy, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Brides of Dracula.

Curse of the Werewolf

Another exciting attraction in Dark Universe is “Curse of the Werewolf,” a spinning family coaster inspired by The Wolf Man. This ride begins at the edge of Darkmoor, where a mystic seer warns guests that they bear the mark of the werewolf. Riders then board a wagon and venture into the forest, racing to escape the werewolves before they transform into one themselves.

Other Attractions in Epic Universe

Beyond the Dark Universe, Epic Universe will boast four additional worlds, each offering unique and immersive experiences.

Celestial Park will be a cosmic-themed area that serves as the gateway to the park’s various worlds. Visitors can expect interstellar attractions and dazzling visuals.

How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk will transport fans into the mythical dragon-filled world from DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures' beloved franchise. Guests will have the chance to meet their favorite dragons and explore the enchanting landscapes of Berk.

Super Nintendo World will feature a Super Mario Land, similar to the one at Universal Studios Hollywood, and Donkey Kong Country, marking a first for the U.S. Fans of the iconic video game franchise will be able to immerse themselves in the colorful and interactive world of Nintendo.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic will blend elements from the 1920s wizarding Paris featured in the Fantastic Beasts films with the iconic British Ministry of Magic from the Harry Potter series. This new addition will complement the existing Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley at Universal Orlando Resort.

Epic Universe Opening Timeline

Universal has not yet revealed an exact opening date for Epic Universe, but it is expected to welcome visitors sometime in 2025. As anticipation builds, guests can look forward to a park that combines cutting-edge attractions with beloved characters and stories, making it a must-visit destination for fans of all ages.