Miami, FL – At a press conference on Wednesday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales announced that the city has achieved one of the lowest violent crime rates in its history. Morales attributed this success to the dedication of his officers and the implementation of advanced technologies.

“Despite all the rhetoric in the media or social platforms about gunfights, extraterrestrial invasions, I just want to let you know that Miami is the safest it’s ever been, and this is a direct result of the hard work of the ones that risk their lives every single day,” Morales stated.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez echoed Morales’ sentiments, highlighting that 2023 could be the lowest year for murders on record in Miami. “I’m grateful to our police and law enforcement, who put their lives at risk every single day so that we can be safe. I’m grateful to our community partners, pastors, teachers, and leaders who helped build our ecosystem of public safety,” Suarez said.

Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar pointed out that Miami saw a 40% reduction in murders and non-fatal shootings compared to 2022. While carjackings have decreased, there has been an increase in auto thefts, though this rise occurs within a broader context of historically low crime rates. Aguilar credited the department’s success to effective police work and new technologies, which have contributed to a higher clearance rate for homicides.

In addition to celebrating these achievements, Aguilar announced that the Miami Police Department is seeking to hire nearly 100 new officers from diverse professional backgrounds to continue improving public safety.

Morales also addressed a tragic incident involving the near-drowning of a one-year-old child at an illegally listed Airbnb property in Little Haiti. The child, who was vacationing with family, was found in a pool without barriers. Morales expressed his anger and heartbreak over the situation and reiterated the city’s commitment to strict enforcement of safety regulations.

Mayor Suarez concluded by affirming the city’s ongoing support for the police department and investment in crime-fighting technologies.