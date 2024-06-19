Crime Rates Go Down Across the United States Country

Phoenix Leads the Way

According to hoodline, Something surprising is happening in the United States. Crime rates are going down, not up like many people thought would happen. Phoenix is a good example. In the first three months of 2024, there were 40% fewer murders compared to the same time last year.

Crime Down in Cities Across the Nation

But Phoenix is not alone. Many other cities in the country are also seeing a big drop in crime. In fact, experts think that murder rates might even go back down to what they were in 2014, which was a very low year for crime.

Experts Debunk Myths about Crime Rates

Some people thought that stricter laws about immigration and justice would make crime go up, but that’s not what’s happening. Crime data shows that crime is going down, no matter where you look. For example, Philadelphia and New York City have seen big drops in killings, too. Columbus, Ohio has even seen a huge drop of 58%!

Public Perception vs. Reality

Despite all these good numbers, many people still think that crime is getting worse. A recent survey found that 77% of Americans think there’s more crime than there used to be. But it looks like that’s not true.

Experts Weigh In on Crime Rates Reduction Factors

So, what’s causing all these cities to become safer? It’s hard to say for sure, but experts think it might be because of better police work, more community involvement, and changes in the way people behave. Whatever the reason, it’s great news that our communities are becoming safer!

