The Ultimate Guide to America’s Best Lakes and Rivers this Summer

The United States is home to thousands of lakes and rivers, each offering a unique setting for outdoor activities. From the cold shores of the North to the warmer waters of the South, these bodies of water provide the perfect backdrop for tubing, fishing, boating, swimming, and kayaking. With such a vast selection, choosing the ideal spot for your next adventure can be daunting. We enlisted a panel of experts to nominate their favorite destinations across six categories.

Best Lake: Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania)

Lake Erie, the shallowest of North America’s Great Lakes, boasts significant potential for tourism and outdoor adventures. Cities like Buffalo, Cleveland, and Toledo dot the Erie shore, offering rich historical contexts and numerous recreational opportunities. Visitors can enjoy fishing, bird-watching, and even shipwreck diving in this versatile water body.

Best Lake for Swimming: Lake Jocassee (South Carolina)

Nestled in the northwesternmost part of South Carolina, Lake Jocassee is a picturesque mountain lake fed by natural Appalachian rivers year-round. Swimmers can explore the clear waters, home to sunfish and trout while admiring the numerous waterfalls cascading along the lake’s shore. This idyllic setting provides a serene swimming experience amidst nature’s beauty.

Best Lake for Water Sports: Lake Erie (New York, Ohio, and Pennsylvania)

Lake Erie is not just for swimming and fishing; it’s also a hub for water sports enthusiasts. The historical cities along its shores foster a vibrant outdoor adventure scene. The lake is teeming with bass, salmon, and trout, making it a fishing paradise. Additionally, the lake’s numerous shipwrecks offer fascinating diving experiences for underwater explorers.

Best River for Fly Fishing: Au Sable River (Michigan)

Spanning 138 miles through Michigan’s Lower Peninsula, the Au Sable River is a haven for fly fishers. The river’s clear waters are home to abundant brown trout, thriving in the river’s ideal conditions. Fly fishing enthusiasts will find this river perfect for their angling adventures, with its scenic surroundings enhancing the experience.

Best River for Tubing: Shenandoah River (Virginia and West Virginia)

The Shenandoah River provides a relaxing tubing experience. Near Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, tubers can float leisurely for one to two hours. Alternatively, the South Fork stretch near Luray, Virginia, offers a more extended trip lasting three to five hours. This mellow journey through the picturesque landscape makes for an unforgettable tubing adventure.

Fishing Adventure: Blue Bank Resort on Reelfoot Lake (Tennessee)

For those seeking a fishing getaway, Blue Bank Resort on Reelfoot Lake, Tennessee, offers an exceptional experience. Anglers can catch crappie in shallow waters, bass among submerged cypress trees, and catfish in deep channels. The resort provides a range of accommodations, from lakeside hotel rooms to cabins and campsites. Fishing packages are available, including guides who help locate the best fishing spots and select the right bait and lures.

Whether you’re looking to cast a line, take a refreshing swim, enjoy thrilling water sports, or relax on a tubing adventure, the United States offers a diverse array of lakes and rivers to explore. Each destination promises unique experiences, ensuring that outdoor enthusiasts can find the perfect spot to enjoy their favorite activities.