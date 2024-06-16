Celebrating Father’s Day: A Look at Traditions and Spending Habits

Get your best dad jokes ready: Father’s Day is right around the corner. This national holiday honors not just biological fathers but also fatherly figures, stepdads, uncles, and even the “dad” of the friend group. It’s a day to celebrate and shower these special individuals with gifts and appreciation.

The Evolution of Father’s Day

Father’s Day has a rich history dating back to 1910. However, it took over six decades for the day to gain official recognition. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson designated the third Sunday in June as “Father’s Day.” Six years later, President Richard Nixon declared it an official holiday, solidifying its place in American tradition.

Father’s Day Spending Trends in the US

The language of love in the U.S. often translates to gift-giving, and Father’s Day is no exception. Americans are expected to spend $22.4 billion on Father’s Day this year, according to the National Retail Federation (NRF). This amount, while substantial, is still $13 billion less than what Americans spent on Mother’s Day. Father’s Day spending has seen a significant rise over the years. According to the 2024 NRF survey, this year’s projected spending is slightly lower than last year’s record $22.9 billion. The age group leading the spending spree are consumers aged 25-34, who are expected to spend an average of $275.67 on Father’s Day gifts.

What are the Popular Gift Items?

The most popular gifts for Father’s Day include greeting cards, with 58% of shoppers planning to purchase one. Clothing follows closely, with 54% of shoppers buying apparel for dads. Special outings are another popular choice, with 52% of consumers planning activities. Gift cards (48%) and personal care items (31%) also make the list. Additionally, more than a quarter of consumers plan to gift experiences, such as concert tickets, sporting events, or classes. About 42% of shoppers are considering subscription boxes, reflecting a diverse range of gift preferences.

Phil Rist, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Prosper Insights, commented on the spending trends, stating, “While spending on these gift categories is mostly in line with last year’s record numbers, they are still significantly above pre-pandemic spending.” He noted significant increases in categories such as clothing, personal care, tools, appliances, electronics, home improvement items, gift cards, and special outings, which have all seen an increase of half a billion dollars or more since 2019.

Last-Minute Gift Ideas for Dad

If Father’s Day has crept up on you, don’t worry. There are plenty of last-minute card and gift ideas to consider. From heartfelt greeting cards to practical gifts, there’s something for every dad. Some popular options include personalized items, gadgets, or even DIY gifts that show thought and effort. For those looking to make the day extra special, consider planning a memorable experience, such as a day trip, a special meal, or a fun activity that you can enjoy together.

Father’s Day is a time to honor and celebrate the important men in our lives. Whether through thoughtful gifts, quality time, or heartfelt messages, showing appreciation for dads and father figures can create lasting memories and strengthen bonds. So, get ready to make this Father’s Day a memorable one!