Crime Rates Surge Amid Pandemic: What’s Behind the Spike?

Murder Rate on the Rise: What’s Causing the Increase?

According to 247wallst, The US has seen a big increase in gun violence and murder during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is a surprise because violent crime has decreased for four years. In 2019, there was a 15% increase in murders in the US.

Petersburg VA: One of the Most Violent Cities in the US

Petersburg VA is a city that has a high rate of violent crime. In 2019, there were 234 violent crimes reported, which is 748 for every 100,000 people. This makes Petersburg VA one of the most violent cities in the country.

Aggravated Assault: The Most Common Form of Violent Crime

The most common type of violent crime in Petersburg VA is aggravated assault, which is when someone hurts someone on purpose. There 66% of all violent crimes in Petersburg VA were aggravated assaults.

Murder Rate in Petersburg VA: How Does it Compare to the National Average?

Murder is the most serious type of crime. There were 19 murders in Petersburg VA in 2019, which is 61 for every 100,000 people. This is much higher than the national average of five murders per 100,000 people.

Poverty and Crime: Is There a Link?

Some people think that areas with lower incomes have higher crime rates. But Petersburg VA’s poverty rate is lower than the national average. So, there may be other reasons why Petersburg has a high crime rate.

Crime Rates Across the US: A Visual Breakdown

To get a better understanding of crime rates across the US, 24/7 Wall St. made reports with data visualizations for over 4,000 cities and all 50 states. These reports show that the Petersburg VA crime rate is higher than average, but it’s not alone. Cities all over the US are struggling with violence and murder, and solving these problems will take a lot of effort and thinking about many different factors.

