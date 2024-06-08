$300/month for Children Under Six, $250/month for Children Six to 17: IRS Begins Distribution of 2024 Child Tax Credit (CTC) Stimulus Monthly Payments

The IRS is sending monthly Child Tax Credit payments to eligible families today to help stabilize finances and support local economies.

IRS Begins Distribution of 2024 Child Tax Credit (CTC) Stimulus Monthly Payments

In 2024, the IRS will give out Child Tax Credit payments monthly instead of as a yearly refund. Families who filed tax returns for 2019, 2020, or 2021 and meet income limits qualify. According to JK Dears report, they’ll receive $300 monthly for kids under six and $250 for those aged six to 17.

2024 Child Tax Credit (CTC) Stimulus: Direct Payments to Eligible Families, Streamlined Process, and Economic Impact

Families who qualify for the Child Tax Credit can get direct payments through the Update Portal. This helps with money, education, and local businesses. It’s a joint effort between policymakers and the IRS to support families and communities effectively.

The Child Tax Credit now gives money to families every month instead of once a year. This helps families with kids under 18 who don’t earn much money. It’s meant to assist with important expenses like food and school, which could also benefit children’s health and education in the future.