Tragic Shooting at Texas Wingstop Leaves Manager Dead and Employee Injured

A Texas Wingstop employee is in custody following a fatal shooting that left his manager dead and another employee injured. Marc Leon, 22, is currently held at the Dallas County Jail on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, stemming from an incident that occurred on June 3, as reported by the Irving Police Department.

Details of the Incident

Irving police responded to the Wingstop restaurant around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found two male victims. One was deceased, and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Before the officers arrived, Leon had fled the scene on foot but was located within 10 minutes and subsequently arrested. A firearm was also recovered at the scene.

According to the police investigation, Leon engaged in a verbal argument with the now-deceased employee, identified as 19-year-old Christopher Govea. The confrontation escalated when Govea, the restaurant’s manager, instructed Leon to leave the premises. Leon then pulled out a gun and shot Govea multiple times. A second employee was struck by stray bullets but sustained only minor injuries.

Manager’s Dedication and Family’s Grief

Christopher Govea was known for his hard work and dedication. He worked two jobs to support his family, as his father is in poor health and his mother cannot work due to caregiving responsibilities. Govea’s brother-in-law, Adrian Hernandez, described him as a devoted son and brother. He wanted to get his parents to move forward because his dad was not good in health, and his mom couldn’t work because she was taking care of him. So he wanted to get them a house. That’s the only reason why he was working two jobs. Govea had been employed at the Wingstop for less than a month and also worked at a grocery store. His family expressed deep sorrow over the loss, with Hernandez hoping that Leon would reflect on his actions. “I just hope the shooter, he repents for what he did and thinks about what he did,” Hernandez said. “He took someone’s son, someone’s uncle, someone’s brother.”

Community Support for the Victim’s Family

In the wake of the tragedy, Govea’s cousin, Luis Govea, launched a GoFundMe campaign to cover funeral expenses. The fundraiser, which aims to reach a $10,000 goal, has raised over $4,200 so far. The GoFundMe page highlights the young manager’s role as a key provider for his family. “Unfortunately, Christopher Govea’s life was taken last night at work. He supported his family’s expenses. He was only 19 years old with a life ahead of him,” the page states.

The incident has left the community in shock, mourning the loss of a young man with a promising future and a strong commitment to his family. As the investigation continues, many are left grappling with the senseless violence that abruptly ended Govea’s life and disrupted the lives of those who loved him.