Crossing Guard Charged for Supplying Drugs to Middle School Students

A Pennsylvania woman, Kiara Lee, 26, is facing serious charges after allegedly providing e-cigarettes and marijuana to middle school students.

Crossing Guard Breaches Trust

Lee, employed as a crossing guard at Penn Wood Middle School in Darby, began the illicit exchanges near the school, according to a press release from Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and Darby Borough Police Chief Joseph Gabe. “School crossing guards epitomize the role of a public servant. They are – quite literally – trusted with the lives of our children and hold a position of sacred trust in our communities across the Commonwealth and the country,” said Stollsteimer. “For an individual to abuse that trust is deeply disturbing and corrosive to the well-being of the entire community.”

Initial Discovery and Investigation

The investigation into Lee’s actions began on May 16 when a student and their parent informed the school’s principal about the distribution of narcotics near the campus. Specifically, the student reported seeing Lee giving vapes to other students while on duty. This led the principal to contact law enforcement. The student who reported Lee’s behavior also relayed accounts from other students indicating that Lee frequently smoked marijuana with at least one student and provided vapes to several others. Investigators then contacted the family of the student allegedly receiving drugs from Lee and discovered text messages between Lee and the student discussing their experiences with edibles.

Police Chief and School District Respond

“While marijuana may not seem like a big deal to some folks in the community, I think we can all agree that crossing guards should not be providing narcotics – even if it’s ‘just’ marijuana – to our kids,” said Police Chief Gabe. He also thanked the staff at Penn Wood Middle School, particularly Principal Cox, for their cooperation during the investigation.

The William Penn School District expressed their dismay over the situation. “The William Penn School District is disheartened that someone employed by the Darby Borough serving our district and community would behave in this reprehensible manner,” a spokesperson for the district stated. They also extended their gratitude to the district attorney and police department for their efforts in addressing the issue.

“We thank Police Chief Joseph Gabe and the Darby Police Department as well as District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer and his office for pursuing this case and announcing charges against the suspect,” the spokesperson said. “The William Penn School District aims to support our students, and we will work with whoever has been affected and their families to assist at this time. As the suspect is not one of our employees, we will be issuing no further comments.”

Charges and Legal Proceedings

Lee is facing charges for distributing e-cigarettes and substances suspected to contain marijuana to students. This case highlights the critical importance of trust and responsibility in roles involving the safety and well-being of children. The community’s response underscores the serious implications of such breaches and the collective effort to maintain a safe environment for students.