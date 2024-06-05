Morgan County Land Bank Receives Grant to Rehabilitate Five Houses

COLUMBUS, OH – The Ohio Department of Development has announced $29.5 million in funding to improve housing across the state as part of the Welcome Home Ohio program. This initiative is investing $100 million over two years to assist land banks in purchasing, rehabilitating, or building residential properties for income-eligible Ohioans. Additionally, $50 million in non-refundable tax credits is available for rehabilitation and new construction projects once a property is sold.

The Morgan County Land Reutilization Corporation has been awarded $500,000 in grants to purchase five residential properties and an additional $150,000 to rehabilitate these properties. This funding is part of the first round of Welcome Home Ohio, which will support the creation of 263 owner-occupied, single-family homes across 17 counties.