Bakersfield Sees Higher Vehicle Crime Rates in Central and Metro Zones

Between January and April, Bakersfield’s Central and Metro Zones reported a significant rise in vehicle-related crimes. According to the Bakersfield Police Department (BPD), these areas experienced 46% of the city’s total vehicle crimes, with 95 incidents in the Central Zone and 86 in the Metro Zone. This data underscores a troubling trend for residents and visitors parking in these regions.

Sgt. Eric Celedon of the BPD emphasized that large retail shopping areas and downtown zones with high vehicle traffic are particularly vulnerable. These locations often feature extensive parking lots, making them prime targets for criminals.

“In Central and Metro Zones, we have the largest number of retail spaces and downtown areas with high traffic. Unfortunately, this increases the risk of vehicle crimes,” Celedon stated. He also noted that these crimes occur in various settings, from parks to residential neighborhoods and popular venues like Mechanics Bank Arena.

In addition to vehicle burglaries, catalytic converter thefts are notably high in these zones, especially in the Valley Zone. Thieves meticulously research which vehicles are easiest to target, exacerbating the problem.

To mitigate these risks, Celedon advises drivers to avoid leaving valuables in plain sight and to park in well-lit, visible areas. “Parking somewhere your vehicle is as visible as possible and provides the least amount of concealment for potential suspects is crucial,” he explained.

From January to April, the BPD also recorded 71 thefts from unlocked vehicles. Legislative measures, such as SB 905, are being considered to streamline prosecution of these crimes by removing the requirement for proof that a vehicle was locked at the time of the theft.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant and take proactive steps to protect their vehicles amidst these rising crime rates.