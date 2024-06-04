Most Dangerous Jobs in the US: Logging Workers Lead, Followed by Derrick Operators and Roofers

Most Dangerous Jobs in the US

According to geeks for geeks, The US has a lot of hazardous jobs. In 2018, 5,190 Americans died from work-related injuries. We will talk about the top 10 most dangerous jobs in the country.

Logging Workers are the Most at Risk

Logging workers are the most likely to die on the job. They work in forests and deal with heavy machinery and falling trees. This makes them very vulnerable to accidents.

Other Jobs That Are Very Risky

Derrick operators in oil, gas, and mining

Roofers who fix and replace roofs

Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Firefighting supervisors who direct firefighting efforts

Power linemen who install and maintain electrical power lines

Crane operators who lift and move heavy objects

Landscaping supervisors who oversee landscaping projects

Construction helpers who work on construction sites

Heavy vehicle mechanics who repair and maintain heavy machinery

These jobs are hazardous because they involve working with heavy equipment, climbing high places, and being around dangerous materials.

