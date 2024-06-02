New York City Reaches Tentative Pay Deal with Health Care Workers’ Union

A significant milestone has been achieved for over 2,300 essential healthcare workers in New York City, as a union representing medical interns and residents has secured a tentative agreement with the city for better pay and benefits. The Committee of Interns and Residents Service Employees International Union (CIR-SEIU) has negotiated a five-and-a-half-year contract with NYC Health + Hospitals, promising substantial wage increases and improved conditions for its members.

Key Terms of the Agreement

The new contract, which retroactively begins on December 16, 2021, and extends until June 15, 2027, includes a series of financial benefits and structural changes aimed at enhancing the welfare of medical interns and residents. Key provisions of the agreement are as follows:

Wage Increases : The contract stipulates a cumulative wage increase of more than 16% over its term. By December 2024, starting salaries for residents will rise from $66,247 to $81,238.

: The contract stipulates a cumulative wage increase of more than 16% over its term. By December 2024, starting salaries for residents will rise from $66,247 to $81,238. Lump Sum Payments : Residents will receive lump sum payments ranging from $4,000 to $6,000.

: Residents will receive lump sum payments ranging from $4,000 to $6,000. Annual Meal Payment Increase : An annual increase of $300 for meal payments will be provided to residents.

: An annual increase of $300 for meal payments will be provided to residents. Fund Contributions and Salary Adjustments: There will be increased contributions to contractual funds and a $4,000 adjustment to early salary steps to address recruitment challenges.

Mayor Eric Adams lauded the agreement, emphasizing the critical role that healthcare workers played during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our hospital workers were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, risking their lives to save ours. The least they deserve is a fair wage for their work,” he stated.

Ongoing Labor-Management Discussions

An integral part of the agreement is the commitment to continued Labor-Management discussions aimed at addressing issues impacting the work and well-being of residents. This collaborative approach is designed to ensure that concerns are continually addressed and that the working environment for medical professionals is continuously improved.

Financial Implications

The total cost of the agreement is estimated at $211 million, which will be fully funded through the city’s Labor Reserve. This financial commitment underscores the city’s recognition of the invaluable contributions made by its healthcare workers and its willingness to invest in their futures.

Next Steps

While the tentative agreement marks a significant step forward, it still requires ratification by members of the CIR-SEIU. If ratified, the contract will provide a much-needed boost to the morale and financial well-being of the city’s medical interns and residents, ensuring they are adequately compensated for their essential services.

In summary, the tentative deal between New York City and the CIR-SEIU represents a positive development for the city’s healthcare sector. It acknowledges the sacrifices and hard work of medical interns and residents by offering them fair compensation and a structured pathway for ongoing improvements in their working conditions.