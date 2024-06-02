Davidson News

Justice Served: Emanuel Sewell Arrested for Murder of Maryland Parole and Probation Agent Davis Martinez

Murder Suspect Arrested: Emanuel Sewell in Custody

Maryland Parole and Probation Agent Davis Martinez Found Dead in Apartment

According to wmar2news, Police arrested a man named Emanuel Sewell because he is suspected of killing a Maryland Parole and Probation agent. The agent’s name was Davis Martinez, and he was 33 years old. He was found dead in his apartment on Friday evening.

Police Make Arrest in Murder of Maryland Parole and Probation Agent Davis Martinez

Sewell was wanted for murder because he took Agent Martinez’s badge and was driving a car with Maryland plates. Police stopped him on a highway in West Virginia and arrested him. Agent Martinez was a good person who worked to keep people safe, and his death is very sad.

