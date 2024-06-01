Fatal Crash on U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto

A motorist whose vehicle was initially disabled on U.S. Highway 101 in Palo Alto tragically lost their life early Friday morning after being struck by two other vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

Details of the Incident

Officer Sophie Lu from the CHP’s Redwood City office reported that at 2:52 a.m., the driver of a red Hyundai SUV called emergency services to report hitting something on the northbound lanes of Highway 101, just north of the San Antonio Road on-ramp. The impact had caused significant damage to the SUV. Shortly after the initial call for help, two other vehicles collided with the disabled SUV. Sadly, the driver of the Hyundai SUV was pronounced dead at the scene by authorities. The occupants of the other two vehicles involved in the collision were uninjured.

Ongoing Investigation

As a result of the crash, northbound lanes of Highway 101 near the San Antonio Road on-ramp were closed to traffic, as reported by the CHP. At this time, there are no further details available regarding the circumstances of the crash. The investigation into the incident is ongoing. This tragic incident serves as a reminder of the dangers of disabled vehicles on highways and the importance of exercising caution and alertness while driving, especially during late-night or early-morning hours.

Safety Reminders

If your vehicle becomes disabled on a highway:

Call for Help: Immediately contact emergency services for assistance.

Immediately contact emergency services for assistance. Stay in Your Vehicle: If possible, remain in your vehicle with seatbelts fastened until help arrives.

If possible, remain in your vehicle with seatbelts fastened until help arrives. Use Hazard Lights: Activate your hazard lights to alert other drivers of your presence.

Activate your hazard lights to alert other drivers of your presence. Stay Visible: If you must exit the vehicle, do so carefully and stay as far away from traffic as possible.

Local authorities urge anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has additional information to contact the California Highway Patrol’s Redwood City office at (650) 369-6261.