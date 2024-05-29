Food Stamps Hacked: How One Family’s Struggle Highlights the Urgent Need for Quick Problem-Solving

Troyshella Randolph’s Story: A Single Mom’s Struggle with Hacked SNAP/EBT Account

According to Wric, Troyshella Randolph, a single mom of three, was in trouble. Someone had hacked into her SNAP/EBT account and took all her money. She had only made a small purchase at a convenience store on May 7, but by the next day, her card showed zero balance. She was worried and didn’t know what to do to feed her family.

Troyshella decided to reach out to WAVY News for help. After the news station shared her story, the city of Newport News and the Virginia Department of Social Services took action. That same night, they put the money back into her account. Troyshella was relieved and happy that her family wouldn’t have to go hungry.

Troyshella’s story shows that it’s important to fix problems quickly. Even though she still has some doctor’s appointments to attend to, she’s grateful that she can now take care of her family’s basic needs. She thanked WAVY News for helping her solve the problem. “You helped me resolve the situation,” she said. “It was important for people to know what happened.

