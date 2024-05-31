New Bill in Pennsylvania House Provides $500 Tax Credit for Employers Assisting with Child Care

Pennsylvania House Approves Child Care Tax Credit Bill Amid $11,000 Annual Costs

In a significant move to address the rising costs of child care the Pennsylvania House of Representatives has approved a bill aimed at encouraging employers to assist their employees with child care expenses, according to the published article of CBS NEWS. The legislation passed with overwhelming bipartisan support provides a tax credit for employers who contribute to their employees’ child care costs with the first $500 of assistance being eligible for the credit. This measure comes as a response to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ findings that child care in Pennsylvania is excessively expensive with local child care often costing over $11,000 a year and consuming up to 14 percent of a parent’s income far above the recommended seven percent. Advocates for the bill such as Diane Barber from the Pennsylvania Child Care Association emphasize the dual challenge faced by families and child care providers.

Child care centers are grappling with workforce shortages offering starting wages between $12 and $15 an hour which pales in comparison to wages offered by other employers like Target which pays $20 an hour. “Anything that can help families afford child care is a good thing” Barber said, highlighting the bill’s potential to ease the financial burden on working families. Despite its broad support the bill has faced criticism from some local lawmakers. Republican state Rep. Aaron Bernstine argues that the aid should be directed straight to families rather than through tax breaks to employers. Opponents also contend that the bill does not sufficiently address the shortage of affordable child care centers and may not be a strong enough incentive for companies to implement child care wage deferral programs. Nevertheless, with three-quarters of House lawmakers voting in favor the bill now heads to the Pennsylvania Senate where its supporters remain optimistic about its prospects for passage.

Pennsylvania House Passes Bill Offering $500 Tax Credits to Employers for Child Care Assistance

Furthermore, the passage of this bill underscores a broader recognition of the critical role that affordable child care plays in supporting working families and the overall economy. By providing tax credits to employers the Pennsylvania House aims to create a collaborative effort between businesses and the government to alleviate the financial strain on parents. This approach not only benefits employees but also helps employers by potentially reducing turnover and increasing productivity as workers are less burdened by child care costs. However, critics argue that while the bill is a step in the right direction it falls short of addressing the systemic issues within the child care industry. For instance the lack of direct financial assistance to families means that many may still struggle to afford quality care for their children.

