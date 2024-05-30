Surviving the Storm: Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Attempted Murder in Shocking Domestic Violence Case

Ex-Boyfriend Charged with Attempted Murder

A Community Comes Together to Support Survivor

According to kansascity, The District Attorney of Los Angeles County, George Gascón, announced that Nick Pasqual, the ex-boyfriend of makeup artist Allie Shehorn, has been charged with trying to kill her. Pasqual is also accused of breaking into Shehorn’s home in the Sunland neighborhood of Los Angeles and hurting her. This happened on May 23 when Shehorn was stabbed more than 20 times.

If Pasqual is found guilty, he could be sent to prison for life. Shehorn, 35, is still recovering from her injuries. Despite what she went through, her friends say she is doing well and even trying to comfort others. A special fundraising page has been set up to help pay for her medical bills. So far, thousands of dollars have been raised. The page says that Shehorn is a kind and loving person who had recently asked for a court order to protect herself from Pasqual.

READ ALSO: Lawsuit Filed Over Dancer’s Death Due to Mislabeled Cookies

Domestic Violence Awareness: A Wake-Up Call

The attack has shocked many people and reminded us of the dangers of domestic violence. “This should never happen to anyone,” said Christine White, who found Shehorn after the attack. “You never think it will happen to you.” This incident shows how important it is to hold people responsible for their actions when they hurt someone they love.

READ ALSO: One Dead, Several Injured After Explosion in Ohio