Breaking Down Barriers: Biden Administration Expands Healthcare Access to Undocumented Immigrants

Biden Administration Expands Healthcare Coverage to Undocumented Immigrants

Immigrant Communities in the US: A Step Towards Healthcare Equity

According to public news service, the Biden administration has made a big change for immigrants who were brought to the US as children. Starting on November 1st these immigrants will be able to get health insurance. This is a big deal because many of them have been unable to get healthcare before.

In Jackson Hole, Wyoming many immigrants work hard to keep the tourist economy running. They work in restaurants, hotels and construction. But because of their immigration status many of them have struggled to get the healthcare they need. Alin Yuriko Badillo Carrillo who is a DACA recipient herself said that having access to healthcare is important for everyone. “It’s not just about me it’s about all of us” she said. “If we can get better healthcare, we can be healthier and help others too.”

DACA Recipients Win Major Victory in Healthcare Access

This new rule will help over 500,000 immigrants who are part of the DACA program. They will be able to get health insurance through the Affordable Care Act or the Basic Health Program. This is a big victory for the immigrant community who have been fighting for years to get access to healthcare. The rule takes effect on November 1st when people can start signing up for healthcare coverage. This change is an important step towards making sure everyone has access to healthcare no matter what their immigration status is.

