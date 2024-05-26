California’s Top News: Don’t Miss Out on Your Tax Refund!

Middle-Class Tax Refund: Don’t Miss Out!

Data Breach Settlement: Claim Your Compensation

According to TheSuns, Many Californians are still waiting to receive their Middle-Class Tax Refund. The state started sending out the payments in October 2022, and some Americans got a debit card in the mail. Unfortunately, almost 624,000 Americans and $125 million in benefits have not been claimed yet. Those who are eligible still have time to get their money until April 30, 2026.

Americans who had their personal information stolen from Roper St. Francis Healthcare in October 2020 may be able to get money from a $1.5 million settlement. The settlement is for Americans who were told about the breach and can get up to $3,475. To claim the money, Americans need to send in proof of their expenses, like bank statements and bills. The deadline to send in the claim is May 30.

Data Breach Compensation: Protecting Your Online Identity

The settlement is a big step forward for Americans who were affected by the breach. Roper St. Francis Healthcare did not take good enough care of Americans’ personal information, which caused problems and costs. The settlement will help Americans with bank fees, credit card expenses, and other costs related to the breach. It will also give Americans a year of free credit monitoring services to help them stay safe online.

