Domestic Violence Nightmare: Jonesboro Man Arrested After Brutal Assault on Girlfriend

Scary Domestic Violence Incident Rocks Jonesboro Neighborhood

Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend, Threatening to Harm Her Child

According to kait8, In Jonesboro, Arkansas, a very scary situation happened on Wednesday, May 22. A neighbor called the police because they heard a woman yelling for help. The police came to the scene and found a woman who had been hurt by her boyfriend, Christopher Harris.

Abusive Boyfriend Arrested After Choking and Assaulting Girlfriend

The woman told the police that she and Harris had been arguing all day, and it got worse. Harris hit and kicked her many times, and even tried to choke her. The woman said she felt like she was going to faint and saw black spots. Because of what happened, a judge decided to charge Harris with some serious crimes. He is now in trouble because of what he did.

